A trio of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, could be about to miss out on signing the highly-coveted Gabri Veiga after concrete interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Veiga, 21, starred for Celta Vigo last season reaching 11 goals from central midfield in his best season to date. That has attracted many suitors from around Europe, especially given he has a set release clause of just £34m.

A battle for his signature has commenced this summer with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been reportedly linked with a move. For Jurgen Klopp, another midfielder would help consolidate his four midfield departures this summer whilst also simaltaneously refreshing his engine room.

Having already spent £95m on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, there are still being linked with a move for Veiga and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia - two players of a similar age. However, according to The Guardian and others, PSG have pushed ahead and believe they can quickly seal a deal worth £34.4 million ($43.6m) – which matches Veiga’s release clause.

But with Luis Enrique primed to take over following the termination of Christophe Galtier’s contract, the club are set to announce multiple signings as a result. Those deals include the likes of Lucas Hernández, Manuel Ugarte, Kang-in Lee, Marco Asensio, Milan Škriniar and Cher Ndour - but they are still in the market for a midfielder.

After Fabrizio Romano confirmed those signings are set to be announced soon, he also stated that nothing is ‘done or imminent’ when it comes to Veiga. After breaking into the first team last season, Veiga became an integral part of Carlos Carvalhal’s side last season, starting 28 games and making 36 appearances, scoring 11 times and assisting on four occasions. It’s a move that PSG are hoping can be completed before the end of the week.

