Paris Saint-Germain 'set to sign' Liverpool target as €45m fee 'agreed'

Liverpool FC transfer news: The defender is highly-rated and enjoyed a breakout year in Germany.

Liverpool target Willian Pacho is reportedly close to becoming a Paris Saint-Germain player as they seek to strengthen defensively.

Pacho, 22, is mostly inexperienced when it comes to his overall game time across his career so far. But he became a key figure at Frankfurt last season, playing 44 times that included 33 starts in the Bundesliga. His emergence at club level has lined up with his international breakthrough having made his debut for Ecuador in March 2023.

He played every minute of his side’s run to the quarter-finals at the latest Copa America; his side were narrowly beaten by winners Argentina on penalties and Pacho caught the eye as one of the best young defenders on show. And his form has attracted attention from PSG.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany has confirmed the interest in the Bundesliga defender from the French champions - who is now close to joining. ‘Excl | It’s almost a DONE DEAL: Willian #Pacho is on the verge to join @PSG_inside with immediate effect Agreement between the clubs is close to be done: €45m all-in. Total verbal agreement between Paris and Pacho about a long-term contract is done. Luis Campos and Markus Krösche will clarify last details now. Medical probably this week.’

The Independent had previously claimed Liverpool were one club with a keen interest. It claims he has long been viewed as a potential option but with his deal set to expire in 2028, he wouldn’t come cheap. For Arne Slot, the real decision is whether the club will part ways with defender Joe Gomez.

Having been a key starter last season under Jurgen Klopp, losing the club’s longest-serving player would be a big blow. He proved his importance last season as he filled in at full-back over 30 times as Liverpool suffered injuries to all of the defenders in that position across the course of the campaign. With previous interest from Newcastle United, he looks set to commit to Liverpool as reports have claimed he wants to become a key player.