Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is rumoured to be on Liverpool’s list of summer transfer targets.

Peter Crouch is adamant that Liverpool signing Alexander Isak could spark a period of Premier League domination.

The Reds are still toasting winning the English championship for a 20th time. They have now moved level for the number of top-flight crowns won alongside Manchester United.

But head coach Arne Slot, the Liverpool dressing room and supporters alike have an insatiable appetite when it comes to winning silverware. Liverpool will want to defend their crown in the 2025-26 campaign and beyond, as well as challenge for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

A big summer transfer window looms. During his first year as Liverpool boss, Slot only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus to add cover to their attacking options. It is widely concurred that the Reds will be in the market for a new striker when the window opens. Darwin Nunez has endured struggles yet again this campaign, having netted only seven goals in all competitions and been linked with an exit. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has been dogged by injury issues yet again and has been out of form in recent months.

Luis Diaz started in the number-nine role in the 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, scoring the equalising goal. However, the Colombia international has proven that he is more adept when operating as a left winger rather than through the middle.

The dream signing for many Kopites would be Alexander Isak. The Sweden international has been outstanding for Newcastle, scoring 22 league goals. Isak also bagged in the Magpies’ 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old although Newcastle are expected to be reluctant to sell their talisman, while a price tag in excess of £100 million has been suggested.

However, Crouch is convinced that Reds owners Fenway Sports Group should pay the fee for Isak. He believes Liverpool could take over Manchester City as the supreme English club after Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah signed new contracts.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, former Reds and England striker Crouch said: “I'm biased but you go to Liverpool. I think if he goes to Liverpool, there is a period of dominance for at least two-to-three years. With Van Dijk and Salah signing those deals, you get Isak as well, I don't think there is a club in the country that can compare to that.”

Host Rio Ferdinand questioned whether Liverpool ‘have got the financial capacity’ to buy Isak. However, Crouch pointed to the fact that FSG went ‘above and beyond’ to pay significant fees for van Dijk (£75 million) and Alisson Becker (£67 million) in 2018.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with Manchester United, urged Isak to go to Real Madrid, then quipped that he did not want to see ‘this type of dominance’ from Liverpool.

With Arsenal also linked with a switch for Isak, Crouch replied: “With that decision, if he goes to Arsenal or Liverpool, he is in that conversation. If he goes anywhere else, what is the point? Other than abroad, Newcastle are head of them. He’s some player. I’m putting him in the same bracket as van Dijk and Alisson’s impact because when I watch him play, he is special.”