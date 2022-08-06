Liverpool lost one of their most dangerous attackers this summer, but Peter Crouch is not too concerned about his former club.

Peter Crouch is backing Liverpool to take the departure of Sadio Mane in their stride.

Mane’s departure will prive to be the biggest challenge of Liverpool’s summer transfer window, with the club legend moving on to Bayern Munich.

With just one year remaining on his deal at Anfield, Mane decided it was time for a new challenge, and he was allowed to depart.

The striker has played a monumental part in Liverpool’s success over recent years, but the Reds must move on swiftly as they look to keep up with champions Manchester City.

In a bid to do so, Liverpool paid a club-record fee to sign Darwin Nunez this summer, and whether it is because of the Uruguayan or the tools they already have, former striker Peter Crouch is backing the Reds to cope with Mane’s departure.

“Over the course of Liverpool's history, there have been players that they have lost, Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, players that you thought, if they lost them, they would struggle,” he said on BT Sport.

“But they have replaced them year after year. Certain clubs would struggle to replace them, but they seem to manage it time and time again.

“With the signings they have, with Jota, Luis Diaz, and with Nunez as well, they have managed to fill that void.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring their side’s third goal with teammate Fabio Carvalho during The FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Time will tell, and Mane will always be a legend at Liverpool, but they have made a positive step straight away and swiftly.”

New signing Nunez is already off the mark, too, scoring at Craven Cottage on his Premier League debut on Saturday.

As Crouch details, Liverpool can also call upon Luis Diaz, who made quite the impact after arriving last January,