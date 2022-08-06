Peter Crouch is backing Liverpool to take the departure of Sadio Mane in their stride.
Mane’s departure will prive to be the biggest challenge of Liverpool’s summer transfer window, with the club legend moving on to Bayern Munich.
With just one year remaining on his deal at Anfield, Mane decided it was time for a new challenge, and he was allowed to depart.
The striker has played a monumental part in Liverpool’s success over recent years, but the Reds must move on swiftly as they look to keep up with champions Manchester City.
In a bid to do so, Liverpool paid a club-record fee to sign Darwin Nunez this summer, and whether it is because of the Uruguayan or the tools they already have, former striker Peter Crouch is backing the Reds to cope with Mane’s departure.
“Over the course of Liverpool's history, there have been players that they have lost, Torres, Suarez, Coutinho, players that you thought, if they lost them, they would struggle,” he said on BT Sport.
“But they have replaced them year after year. Certain clubs would struggle to replace them, but they seem to manage it time and time again.
“With the signings they have, with Jota, Luis Diaz, and with Nunez as well, they have managed to fill that void.
“Time will tell, and Mane will always be a legend at Liverpool, but they have made a positive step straight away and swiftly.”
New signing Nunez is already off the mark, too, scoring at Craven Cottage on his Premier League debut on Saturday.
As Crouch details, Liverpool can also call upon Luis Diaz, who made quite the impact after arriving last January,
The Reds will, no doubt, still be quite the attacking force this season, even without having the brilliant Mane to call upon.