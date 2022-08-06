Jurgen Klopp has made an interesting selection decision for Liverpool’s clash with Fulham, and Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the decision.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave marquee signing Darwin Nunez on the bench for the season opener.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action today (Saturday), taking on newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

And one of the more surprising selection decisions was that club-record signing Nunez was placed on the bench, with Roberto Firmino leading the line.

Nunez scored in the Community Shield last weekend, and he is expected to be the lead striker in this campaign.

But BT Sport pundit Ferdinand understand Klopp’s decision, much due to the fact he trusts the German’s judgement.

“It's the right way for Klopp. With the success he has had, you have to believe in and trust a manager like that,” he said when asked about the Nunez decision.

“He's a phenominal manager who, more often than not, gets it right.”

Ferdinand also spoke about Liverpool’s culture of making new signings feel comfortable, even if things don’t instantly go to plan on the pitch.

“It's the culture as well,” he added. “The evironment these players come into supports players. They can afford to come in and not hit the ground running immediately.

“Thiago, he came in and didn't hit the heights he did last season straight away, but they support players.

Darwin Nunez celebrates with the Community Shield. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“It allows players to build that confidence, which is a massive thing for anyone coming in.”

Nunez will be hoping to benefit from that culture as he looks to bed in to this already settled Liverpool squad.

Though, he has wasted no time given his goals in pre-season and the Community Shield.

The Reds have been relatively quiet this summer, but there will be a similar process of bedding in ahead for the other two new signings, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Neither are expected to make a big impact in the immediate future, but Carvalho is on the bench for Liverpool’s clash with his former club Fulham.