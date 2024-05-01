Points without VAR: 27; difference: -1

One of the biggest and most divisive talking points this season has once again been the Premier League’s Video Assistant Referee and the decisions made on the pitch.

Teams around England’s top flight have both benefitted and been hindered by VAR this season, sparking debate over whether the technology should remain a permanent fixture. Both fans and professionals have spoken out over the more controversial incidents throughout this campaign and now, changes could be implemented to make the VAR experience easier to follow.

Liverpool are just one of the clubs to express their frustration with VAR this season. The Reds requested for the PGMOL to release the audio from the conversations held during the decision to disallow Luis Díaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur back in September. The refereeing body issued a statement admitting ‘a significant human error’ occurred during the decision to rule Díaz offside.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has discussed a potential major change to how the VAR process operates in the Premier League. Speaking on the latest instalment of ‘Match Officials Mic'd Up’, Webb was discussing a penalty shout earlier this month between Brighton and Brentford.

Referee Andy Madley dismissed the appeals and stuck by his decision after Stuart Attwell and Simon Long on VAR sent him to monitor to review the incident. Webb was asked what could be improved for fans in the stadium so they have a better understanding of the process and can follow the referee’s decision in real time, rather than waiting for breakdowns on shows like ‘Mic’d Up’.

"It does need improving, doesn’t it? When you hear the clips on shows like this, it makes sense what’s happening, it all becomes apparent,” the PGMOL chief said. "You'll hear the referee, Andy Madley, having been to the screen saying, ‘I'm going to speak to Lewis Dunk to explain why the penalty that he feels he should have isn't going to happen, because he's fouled Yoane Wissa before that.

“We're looking at ways to improve the in-stadium experience. One of the things you'll have seen maybe in FIFA tournaments, like the Women's World Cup, is announcements from the referee once they've been to the screen.