The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been linked with a move in recent days and now his price tag has been revealed.

Liverpool’s reported defensive target Piero Hincapié has had his price tag revealed, as reports continue to grow around a potential move.

Whilst midfield has been the main focus this summer, with over £100m spent on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, they have also had one eye on a centre-back signing this summer.

More specifically, a left-footed centre-back. Those have been hard to come by but with Jurgen Klopp switching to a slightly altered system at the end of last season it has been seen as a signing that they will make either this summer or the next.

Not settling for just any target, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill was a key target, as was former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol but neither deal was possible. Now there’s another name being linked - Bayer Leverkusen’s Hincapié.

According to the latest reports, Liverpool would have produce a very sizeable offer to prize the Ecaudor defender away from Germany.

German publication BILD, via Sport Witness, claim that the German club has no intention of selling the defender unless Liverpool come up with a huge bid for him. An offer of €70million would need to be made by the Reds and he is currently contracted until 2027.

David Lynch has also claimed that Hincapie has been watched by Liverpool for a long time and the defender would jump at the opportunity to move to England.

While there have been suggestions of a high price tag, it is thought it could be pushed down should a move be firmed up by the Reds

He is represented by the same agent as Moises Caicedo, who Liverpool did have contact with a few weeks ago when they had bid £111m for the midfielder, only for him to choose to join Chelsea.

Hincapié has built a strong reputation in Germany across the last two seasons, but he stood out last season after making 27 starts in the league.

He stands out because of his ability on the ball which sees him rank in the 98th percentile for progressive carries and 85th for successful take-ons whilst also ranking high for shot-creating actions, and passes attempted.

Also, being left-footed and able to play across centre-back and left-back is certainly a huge bonus which makes him a perfect profile for Klopp and Liverpool at this time.

With Joel Matip out of contract next summer and Nat Phillips garnering interest from the Championship, there could be scope for a move next summer, which makes a move this summer rather unlikely.