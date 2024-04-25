Player Liverpool signed for £35m now wanted by Championship promotion hopefuls

Former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be moving back to the Premier League next season, amid recent reports.

The midfielder signed for the Reds from Arsenal in a £35 million deal back in 2017 and went on to play a part in the club’s Premier League triumph. Injuries seriously affected his time at Anfield though, and Oxlade-Chamberlain was ruled out for the majority of 2018/19 season. However, he was able to return to the bench for the Champions League final as the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur for their sixth European title.

Amid the club’s midfield overhaul last summer, the 30-year-old was among those who left Anfield following the expiration of their contracts. Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of four midfielders to depart overall and eventually signed for Beşiktaş on a three-year deal as a free agent.

Now, just one year into his tenure in the Süper Lig, the versatile midfielder has been linked with a move back to England, and potentially the Premier League. According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former club Southampton are considering a move for their academy product.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at St Mary’s and made his senior debut with the south coast side, before his move to Arsenal in 2011. Southampton are currently fighting to return to the Premier League following their relegation last season. The Saints finished rock bottom of the table with just 25 points but are in with a big chance of promotion this year.

As things stand, Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship table and have secured their place in the play-offs at the end of the season.

