The January transfer window has largely focused on outgoings for Everton and Liverpool.

The Toffees, still stinging from the ten-point deduction they received for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, have not completed any new signings and their only business has been to youngsters Ryan Astley and Sean McAllister join Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle respectively.

Liverpool have also focused on departures at first-team level as Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsey completed respective loan moves to League One clubs Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers. Nat Phillips will spend the remainder of the season at Cardiff City and Fabio Carvalho joined Hull City on loan after an underwhelming temporary stint with German club RB Leipzig.

With the January transfer window now behind them, both Merseyside clubs will focus on achieving their goals at each end of the Premier League table before the end of the season - but where are Everton and Liverpool predicted to sit when the campaign comes to a close? We utilise statistics from FootballWP to see how the table is predicted to look come the end of the season.

1 . Sheffield United Predicted finish: 20th

2 . Burnley Predicted finish: 19th Photo: Gareth Copley

3 . Nottingham Forest Predicted finish: 18th

4 . Everton Predicted finish: 17th