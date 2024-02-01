Liverpool reject £15m bid for Caoimhín Kelleher from Premier League side

Liverpool have turned down a bid of £15m for keeper Caoimhín Kelleher from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day.

Kelleher, 25, has been at the club since 2015 when he joined Liverpool's academy from Ringmahon Rangers and has gone on to make 33 appearances for the club since being promoted to being Alisson Becker's back-up in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Forest's bid was dismissed straight away by Liverpool, who value the Irish international in excess of £20m. A strong reference point for their refusal of the offer came from the fact that James Trafford went to Burnley from Manchester City for £19million and 'they consider Kelleher to be at a more advanced stage of development with greater potential' given that he has already amassed 10 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

It has been a quiet final day for Liverpool, but Forest have been busy securing the loan deals of both Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Sporting Lisbon youngster and they've also agreed a fee to sign Strasbourg's goalkeeper Matz Sels, making it clear that they have pursued a number of targets today, as well as Kelleher.

The Irish keeper will his chance to shine for Jurgen Klopp's side once again in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at the end of this month, with the manager honouring his agreement to play the second keeper in the EFL Cup ahead of Alisson. However, he did recently claim that Kelleher could be "frustrated" with the amount of playing time he regularly receives.