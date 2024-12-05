Liverpool drew 3-3 at Newcastle United as they dropped points in the Premier League title race

Liverpool saw their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to seven points on Wednesday night as they drew 3-3 with Newcastle United at St James’ Park. The Reds entered the night with a nine-point lead over Arsenal and Chelsea but after wins for the two London clubs against Manchester United and Southampton, respectively, their lead was reduced by two points.

Curtis Jones levelled for Liverpool after Alexander Isak’s thunderous strike had put the home side ahead in the first half. Anthony Gordon put the Magpies back in front but two goals from Mohamed Salah looked to have won it for Liverpool. However, Newcastle secured a point late on when Fabian Schar finished from a tight angle after Caoimhin Kelleher misjudged a cross and allowed the ball to reach the Magpies man.

The Reds pushed for a winner in the five minutes of stoppage time and the visitors were appealing for a penalty after Alexis Mac Allister’s shot struck the arm of Dan Burn. Referee Andy Madley awarded a corner with VAR checking the incident. Burn had one arm tucked into his body with the other high in the air but the ball struck the elbow that was closest to him, which deemed it to be in a natural position. A statement on the official Premier League Match Centre confirmed the reasoning for the decision, which read: “The referee’s call of no penalty for a potential handball by Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that his arm was tucked into the body.”

Former West Ham United, Birmingham City and Arsenal defender Matt Upson was on TV commentary for the game and felt the right decision had been made. He said: “Natural enough, for me. The arm is in his body. There is not really a shout here. There are a sea of red shirts surrounding the referee appealing that the arm is high, Dan Burn’s other arm is high but it hits the arm that is tucked into his chest. I think that is fine, it’s a good on-field call.”

Reflecting on the game, Reds boss Arne Slot said: “I've said many times already to the other media there were moments in the game where you thought if we could come away from here with a draw it would be a good result, but those moments were mainly in the first half. In the second half, especially after we scored for 1-1, I thought we were really impressive. We created so many opportunities, good chances. Then, one minute before the end being 3-2 up, it feels like a disappointment to drop two points.

“To go away to Newcastle is such a difficult game to play and they have so much quality, throughout the whole squad but especially up front as well. So that they are able to score a goal, that's not a surprise for me and especially the first one, what a finish that was: from them I mean, ours was a great finish as well, but that shot from Isak, I don't even know if Caoimh [Kelleher] saw that goal, as hard as it was. “