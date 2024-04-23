Premier League manager 'has been interviewed' by Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s pursuit of the ideal Jurgen Klopp replacement continues and new names continue to be added to the pool of potential candidates. The number one target was former Reds player Xabi Alonso, but he has confirmed his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen following their stunning title-winning run this season.

Since Alonso essentially dismissed links to other clubs, the main name being discussed is Sporting CP’s Rúben Amorim. However, while there have been a lot of contrasting reports recently, some of the latest claim that talks are breaking down between the two parties and the 39-year-old is not expected to arrive at Anfield this summer. Other clubs are also showing interest in his services.

If Liverpool can’t agree a deal with Amorim either, they must explore other options. There are now just a handful of games left before the end of the season and Klopp will soon be bidding farewell to the club he has served for nine years. At this moment in time, the Reds are no closer to bringing in his successor but a new report has thrown another name into the mix.

According to DaveOCKOP, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil ‘has been interviewed’ for the soon-to-be vacant manager position at Anfield. While this does not mean he is a favoured candidate or in pole position to take over from Klopp, he is still being considered by the Liverpool board as they weigh up other options following recent setbacks.

O’Neil took over at Wolves following Julen Lopetegui’s exit in August 2023 and he has made a big impact at Molineux. The West Midlands side has put in some impressive performances this season, including double wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Before his move to Wolves, O’Neil helped keep Bournemouth afloat in the Premier League but his efforts in the relegation scrap were not enough to confirm his position at the club. The 40-year-old was sacked after the end of the season but was snapped up by Wolves just months later.