Liverpool are among a number of Premier League clubs eyeing the winger with Arne Slot thought to be keen.

Liverpool are thought to have had eyes on Summerville for some time, with the 22-year-old enjoying an outstanding first season of regular football at Leeds. His 20 goals and nine assists were not enough to lead Daniel Farke’s side back into the Premier League but it did earn him the Championship’s Player of the Season award.

That Leeds failed to achieve promotion is a boost for potential suitors, given they now need to sell in order to adhere to profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but Liverpool are not the only Premier League team weighing up a potential move. The Mirror is now reporting that Palace will make their move if one of their own stars moves on.

There has been widespread interest in both Olise and Eze, following an excellent end to the season in which they won six of their last seven including a brilliant 1-0 victory at Liverpool. There is growing optimism under new manager Oliver Glasner and the Austrian will be backed financially this summer.

Palace, like Liverpool, are said to be long-standing admirers of Summerville but will only act in their interest if a replacement is needed out wide. That is looking likely, however, with Olise in particular attracting the interest of top clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

Summerville is currently valued at around £30million but defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final has weakened Leeds’ negotiating stance. They may be encouraged to cash in before June 30 in a bid to get the sale on their books for this financial year.

The Championship club have been boosted by investment and sponsorship from energy drink giants Red Bull but chairman Paraag Marathe has made no secret of the need to sell this summer, with Summerville the most likely exit due to the huge profit that will be gained on an initial £1.3m signing.

“There are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post last week. “And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say.”

Though the pair never crossed paths, both Summerville and new Liverpool manager Arne Slot have past links to Feyenoord, with the winger having joined Leeds from the Rotterdam club in 2020. Slot is thought to be a big fan of Summerville and those Dutch relationships could potentially make a difference.