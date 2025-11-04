Premier League table with no VAR: Where Liverpool and Everton sit after Aston Villa and Sunderland incidents
Another round of Premier League action is done and dusted as Everton’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland closed out the latest set of fixtures.
The Toffees went 1-0 up via Iliman Ndiaye’s stunning solo effort but were pegged back by Granit Xhaka early into the second half. Meanwhile, Liverpool ended their run of four-straight losses with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.
Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch scored in each half to put Arne Slot’s side on 18 points from their opening 10 games. It leaves them seven points behind Arsenal and one behind Manchester City.
There is just one more Premier League game for each Merseyside outfit to play before the international break with Everton in action against Fulham while Liverpool make the journey to Manchester City.
VAR incidents from Liverpool win and Everton draw
VAR was involved as Liverpool beat Aston Villa on Saturday night. Hugo Ekitike thought he had headed in the opener as he directed Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross beyond Emi Martinez in the Villa goal.
The away defence looked to the linesman expecting the offside flag but it never came as Ekitike celebrated at the Anfield Road end. However, replays showed the Frenchman in a clear offside position with VAR chalking the goal off.
Meanwhile, Everton’s game did not see any VAR overturns but it twice checked two big decisions in the game. There was a check on Ndiaye’s goal for a foul in the build-up but Stockley Park did not find any offence.
Later in the game, Sunderland wanted a penalty for handball by Michael Keane but the referee did not award the spot-kick. The Premier League Match Centre confirmed on X: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Sunderland was checked and confirmed by VAR – with Keane’s arm deemed to be in a justifiable position.”
Premier League table without VAR
VAR has proven to be a contentious issue since it’s introduction into the Premier League. Looking at decisions this season overturned by VAR that have led to goals being given or disallowed, we have worked out how many points each team would have without the technology...
1. Arsenal - 25 points
2. Man City - 19 points
3. Liverpool - 19 points (+1 point)
4. Crystal Palace - 18 points (+ 2 points)
5. Sunderland - 18 points
6. Bournemouth - 18 points
7. Tottenham - 17 points
8. Man United - 17 points
9. Chelsea - 16 points (-1 point)
10. Brighton - 15 points
11. Aston Villa - 15 points
12. Newcastle United - 12 points
13. Everton - 12 points
14. Fulham - 11 points
15. Leeds United - 11 points
16. Brentford - 10 points
17. Burnley - 10 points
18. West Ham - 7 points
19. Nottingham Forest - 6 points
20. Wolves - 2 points