Referee Stuart Attwell disallows the first goal scored by Hugo Ekitike (not pictured) of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on November 01, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton both had some VAR involvement or lack of it in their respective results with Aston Villa and Sunderland

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another round of Premier League action is done and dusted as Everton’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland closed out the latest set of fixtures.

The Toffees went 1-0 up via Iliman Ndiaye’s stunning solo effort but were pegged back by Granit Xhaka early into the second half. Meanwhile, Liverpool ended their run of four-straight losses with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch scored in each half to put Arne Slot’s side on 18 points from their opening 10 games. It leaves them seven points behind Arsenal and one behind Manchester City.

There is just one more Premier League game for each Merseyside outfit to play before the international break with Everton in action against Fulham while Liverpool make the journey to Manchester City.

VAR incidents from Liverpool win and Everton draw

VAR was involved as Liverpool beat Aston Villa on Saturday night. Hugo Ekitike thought he had headed in the opener as he directed Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross beyond Emi Martinez in the Villa goal.

The away defence looked to the linesman expecting the offside flag but it never came as Ekitike celebrated at the Anfield Road end. However, replays showed the Frenchman in a clear offside position with VAR chalking the goal off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Everton’s game did not see any VAR overturns but it twice checked two big decisions in the game. There was a check on Ndiaye’s goal for a foul in the build-up but Stockley Park did not find any offence.

Later in the game, Sunderland wanted a penalty for handball by Michael Keane but the referee did not award the spot-kick. The Premier League Match Centre confirmed on X: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Sunderland was checked and confirmed by VAR – with Keane’s arm deemed to be in a justifiable position.”

Premier League table without VAR

VAR has proven to be a contentious issue since it’s introduction into the Premier League. Looking at decisions this season overturned by VAR that have led to goals being given or disallowed, we have worked out how many points each team would have without the technology...

1. Arsenal - 25 points

2. Man City - 19 points

3. Liverpool - 19 points (+1 point)

4. Crystal Palace - 18 points (+ 2 points)

5. Sunderland - 18 points

6. Bournemouth - 18 points

7. Tottenham - 17 points

8. Man United - 17 points

9. Chelsea - 16 points (-1 point)

10. Brighton - 15 points

11. Aston Villa - 15 points

12. Newcastle United - 12 points

13. Everton - 12 points

14. Fulham - 11 points

15. Leeds United - 11 points

16. Brentford - 10 points

17. Burnley - 10 points

18. West Ham - 7 points

19. Nottingham Forest - 6 points

20. Wolves - 2 points