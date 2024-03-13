Why former Liverpool man Michael Owen is wrong about Kylian Mbappé and PSG

As Liverpool prepare to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp, they must brace for a potential ripple effect within the team. With the beloved manager departing after nine iconic years at Anfield, there is a lot of talk over whether any key players will also be heading for the exit once the summer transfer window opens.

The Reds will be on the market for signings of their own but some senior cogs in the machine now also have a question mark hanging over them. While Mohamed Salah remains the hot topic amid Saudi Arabia's ongoing interest, Luis Díaz now also finds himself in the spotlight as a number of European giants are expressing their interest in his services.

Barcelona recently emerged as the main contenders looking to sign the Colombian, and club president Joan Laporta reportedly met with Díaz's representative this week to discuss a potential fee.

A figure in the region of €120-140 million (£102-120m) was mentioned, which has been described as 'unfeasible' for Barca at this moment in time. That doesn't end the interest in Liverpool's pacy, goalscoring winger though. According to El País, Paris Saint-Germain now also have their eyes on Díaz as they explore options to replace club legend Kylian Mbappé.

The Frenchman is due to leave the club at the end of the season and join Real Madrid, leaving a huge hole in their attack. PSG see the 27-year-old as an 'interesting name' to replace Mbappé and he is a 'temptation' to their Qatari owners.