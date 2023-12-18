£12m-rated Liverpool ace could make 'shock' January move as loan talks continue

The January transfer window is fast approaching and Liverpool are already involved in talks.

Liverpool were denied the chance of going top of the Premier League table again at the weekend after their disappointing performance against Manchester United. But the Reds still have two matches left before the new year to take back the top spot.

If Liverpool can bank a positive result against Arsenal and then go on to beat Burnley, they will be in extremely good shape heading into 2024. But once the year is over, focus will shift to the January transfer window and any deals Jurgen Klopp may want to get over the line to bolster his squad.

While there have been a few rumours surrounding potential incomings, there may be some decisions to make in house as well. According to The Mirror, there are ongoing talks over where Fábio Carvalho will see out the 2023/24 season. He is currently on loan with RB Leipzig, but Liverpool are reportedly working on recalling him from Germany early.

The Reds have started conversations with the Bundesliga outfit as they are 'currently unhappy with Carvalho's lack of minutes'. The 21-year-old, who hasn't been able to make a full integration into Klopp's team yet, has made just eight Bundesliga appearances this season. Only one of them was a starting role, and the rest were mainly cameo appearances.

Despite his lack of action, Leipzig have reaffirmed that Carvalho is part of their season plans. However, if Liverpool do manage to recall him, it won't be for their personal gain. The report claims that the £12 million-rated youngster 'is open to a shock return to Fulham' in January and the Cottagers are also showing interest in such a deal.

Carvalho's senior career started at Fulham in 2020 and he enjoyed a strong spell representing both the first team and the youth sides. Liverpool signed him just last summer and he has made 21 appearances under Klopp, operating in a number of roles, but has been unable to cement a regular spot in the team.

