David Coote branded as 'lucky' after major Liverpool decision involving Mohamed Salah

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: The win over Aston Villa saw an incredible moment from the referee regarding the first goal.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed that referee David Coote got lucky during Liverpool’s win at the weekend.

The Reds earned their fourth victory in a row in all competitions to move five points clear at the top of the table following Manchester City’s defeat to Brighton. Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah rounded off another successful evening’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was a moment of controversy regarding Nunez’s goal. Originally, the goal came from a wicked counter-attack that saw Virgil van Dijk set Salah away one v one with the goalkeeper. He was then chased by Leon Bailey who brought down the forward. At first-glance, it looked like Coote had said ‘play on’ given Nunez quickly picked up the ball and headed through on goal. He then rounded Emi Martinez and gave his side the lead - sparing the blushes of Bailey who would have been sent-off.

However, on second look, Coote makes a gesture with his arms at the moment of contact with Salah to say ‘no foul’. It meant that the referee would have been in hot water if there was no finish from Nunez. On Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, Gallagher claimed that Coote was lucky things worked out the way they did.

“If I was a referee there, I would have blown the whistle when Salah went down. I would be in control of the situation and I could justify the decision as I would send him off. What is interesting is that the referee does not think this is a foul for any reason,” he began.

Loading....

“He actually says ‘no foul’ twice. The interesting thing that saved his grace is that if Martinez had put the ball out for a corner then the VAR would have been able to get involved and recommend a look. If that was me in that situation I can 100% guarantee if I saw that clip with Salah I would have blown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safest option would be whistle and then if everyone came at me, I would bring out the red card decision. What saved him [Coote] is that they got a goal and, for whatever reason, he said no foul would have also been his parachute. If Martinez brings him down you have another decision so the safest thing would have been to blow - he denied Salah.”