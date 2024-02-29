£47m Liverpool transfer target speaks out on future plans after Arsenal switch 'didn't happen'
Ruben Neves has revealed he has no plans to return to Europe “anytime soon” amid reported interest from Liverpool.
There were suggestions the Reds had targeted Neves as part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild. Liverpool offloaded five players from their engine room - signing four - to rejuvenate the team.
Advertisement
Advertisement
That has proven a masterstroke as they have launched an assault for the Premier League title - currently sitting top with 12 games remaining. Despite flying high on the pitch, transfer talk always dominates the news agenda around Anfield and Neves continues to be linked.
The 26-year-old only joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47million last summer - and has dismissed a potential exit. Speaking to O Jogo, the midfielder insisted he was “close” to joining Arsenal and Barcelona but is happy with life in the Gulf state.
"I didn't want to mention names but Barcelona was one of the hottest and it wasn't a lie,” Neves said. “It was close to happening, just like with Arsenal. Then there was another club outside England.
"These were events that accumulated and then, with this golden opportunity, I had no doubts about accepting it. I was tired of transfers that didn't happen. Playing in Saudi doesn't make me feel any different compared to my colleagues in Europe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"My physical capacity is great. I'm on track to, one day, be able to return to Europe and play at the highest level. But to be honest, I don't plan on returning anytime soon.
"Taking this path, Saudi could have one of the most important leagues in the world within two years. There is no secret, the quality of the players that arrive is extremely high.
"If each team bets on eight foreigners of that level, this almost becomes a PlayStation championship, in which we can choose the players at will. I believe I will be here in two years and, who knows, even a little longer."