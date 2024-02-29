Ruben Neves has revealed he has no plans to return to Europe “anytime soon” amid reported interest from Liverpool.

There were suggestions the Reds had targeted Neves as part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild. Liverpool offloaded five players from their engine room - signing four - to rejuvenate the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has proven a masterstroke as they have launched an assault for the Premier League title - currently sitting top with 12 games remaining. Despite flying high on the pitch, transfer talk always dominates the news agenda around Anfield and Neves continues to be linked.

The 26-year-old only joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47million last summer - and has dismissed a potential exit. Speaking to O Jogo, the midfielder insisted he was “close” to joining Arsenal and Barcelona but is happy with life in the Gulf state.

"I didn't want to mention names but Barcelona was one of the hottest and it wasn't a lie,” Neves said. “It was close to happening, just like with Arsenal. Then there was another club outside England.

"These were events that accumulated and then, with this golden opportunity, I had no doubts about accepting it. I was tired of transfers that didn't happen. Playing in Saudi doesn't make me feel any different compared to my colleagues in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My physical capacity is great. I'm on track to, one day, be able to return to Europe and play at the highest level. But to be honest, I don't plan on returning anytime soon.

"Taking this path, Saudi could have one of the most important leagues in the world within two years. There is no secret, the quality of the players that arrive is extremely high.