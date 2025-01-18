Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stoppage time brace ensured Liverpool went back to Anfield with three points from their latest Premier League challenge.

Liverpool’s dugout and travelling fans erupted when Darwin Núñez secured a late win against Brentford in true dramatic fashion. The Uruguayan, who has been under criticism for his inconsistent form lately, came off the bench to score a stoppage time brace to sink the hopeful Bees.

Brentford had clung onto the 0-0 draw for 90 minutes and weren’t short of goalscoring opportunities of their own either. With 11 attempts towards goal and six on target, the home side troubled Liverpool’s goal but weren’t able to punish the Premier League leaders. After 37 attempts of their own, the Reds celebrated their first league win of 2025.

Núñez broke his duck of seven Premier League appearances without a goal exactly when he and the team needed it most. The win allowed Liverpool to breathe for another week after Arsenal previously capitalised on them dropping points against Nottingham Forest. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa in their Saturday meeting.

Chris Sutton makes Liverpool title comment

Liverpool entered the Premier League title talk months ago but since the turn of the new year, the conversations are getting a little more real. After drawing to both Manchester United and Forest this month, the win against Brentford is a huge statement for the Reds.

Following the match and Núñez’s huge display, BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton weighed in on the magnitude of such a hard-fought victory, hinting that these results could be the difference between lifting the trophy and falling short.

“That's how you win titles. Going to the end, fighting until the end and taking your opportunities. The much maligned Darwin Núñez — he doesn't score enough goals, doesn't contribute enough — well he has now.”

Martin Keown echoed a similar sentiment, stating: “These are the hard miles when you become champions — you have got to win these matches.”

Liverpool’s win puts them six points clear of Arsenal after they blew a 2-0 lead over Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Heaps of praise for Nunez

As the man of the hour, Núñez is naturally reaping the rewards for his stunning efforts in front of goal.

Following the win, Arne Slot told BBC Sport: “He's [Núñez] always having a lot of impact when he comes in. Brings energy and power. Most of our games are the last half hour in control around 18 yards, and that's where he's at his best. The first hour is often open but the last 30 minutes dominant. Then to have someone like Darwin is nice to have.”

The forward also earned praise from teammates Alisson and Virgil van Dijk. The captain said that ‘today was his day’ in front of goal, while Alisson stressed Núñez is ‘working hard every day’ to continue to improve.