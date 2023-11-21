Liverpool are being linked with a move for Barcelona star Raphinha, and here we round up the latest.

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Barcelona star Raphinha this January as Jurgen Klopp weighs up adding a winger this winter. Raphinha has been away from the Premier League since the summer before last, when he left Leeds United for Camp Nou.

His involvement has varied since then, and amid talk he could leave ahead of the second half of the season, Liverpool are being linked with a deal. Here we round up all the latest reports surrounding the potential transfer.

Liverpool make decision

Liverpool are said to be interested in a move for Raphinha ahead of the January transfer window. Fichajes have reported that Barca could be willing to sell the Brazilian this winter amid reduced involvement for the winger.

Raphinha featured heavily amid Ousmane Dembélé's injury troubles last season, but he has seen his game time reduced significantly this season with the emergence of young star Lamine Yamal. Liverpool are now being linked with a move as they potentially look to add attacking options.

Leeds United £21m claim

One factor in a possible Raphinha sale could be the outstanding money Barca still owe Leeds United for his transfer. According to Spanish outlet ARA, Barca still owe £32.8million of the £55million agreed to pay for Raphinha during the summer before last. It's claimed all of that figure is due to be paid in the 'short term'.

Naturally, Leeds reserve the right to use financial institutions to claim that money if cash-strapped Barca can't or do not make the payment. Barca could offset the payment by selling Raphinha in January and giving Leeds what they are due.

Raphinha's transfer verdict

Raphinha is said to have hit out at claims he would leave Barcelona in the summer just gone. Amid reports the winger could join Arsenal and Chelsea, he is said to have replied to a post on Instagram.

Diario AS say they caught a later deleted reply from Raphinha to a post of the transfer rumour that read: "Lie. The person who said this is a liar and uninformed."

Swap deal twist

There have been some surprising reports of Liverpool being willing to send Luis Diaz to Barcelona as part of a deal to sign Raphinha. The rumour always sounded off, but Football Insider have followed it up with a report of their own.