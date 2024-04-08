Liverpool were left frustrated when they were forced to settle for just one point on the road against Manchester United on Sunday. Despite the Reds taking an early lead through Luis Díaz and dominating throughout the first half, their lack of end product cost them dearly in the end.

Bruno Fernandes capitalised on an error from Jarell Quansah to pull the scoreline level, and rising star Kobbie Mainoo hit a superb strike later on to really sink the nerves into the travelling Liverpool fans.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tough outing to Old Trafford sees Jurgen Klopp’s side slip back into second place behind new leaders Arsenal, but only on goal difference. Both the Gunners and Manchester City won convincingly at the weekend, leaving just one point in this thrilling title battle.

While Liverpool’s result still keeps them very much in the title running, they will certainly feel it was two points dropped rather than one point gained. BBC football pundit Garth Crooks has weighed in on the derby day drama and highlighted the main concerns and frustrations for the Reds, as well as City and Arsenal being handed a huge opportunity at the top of the table.

“Liverpool's counter-attacks were their biggest asset, but the fact that Virgil van Dijk is the only defender they can really count on in a crisis is really starting to affect their title chances,” Crooks wrote in his latest Team of the Week column.

“Meanwhile, the longer the game went on the more Jurgen Klopp looked rattled. By the time Mainoo had put away the most glorious finish, United were 2-1 up and Liverpool were the ones on the rack and Klopp looked like he was ready to explode on the touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad