The RB Leipzig forward netted twice against Man City last night and was hugely impressive.

RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda starred against Manchester City in the Champions League last night, and Liverpool have been reportedly listed as a potential interested party.

Openda, 23, scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season at the Etihad Stadium as his side fell to a late 3-2 loss against the reigning European champions, but he stood out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He gave the German side a shock 2-0 lead after two well-taken first-half goals but goals from Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez saw his side beaten on the night. But he stood out for two excellent finishes - with the second almost mirroring Kylian Mbappe's trademark near-post style of finishing.

Amid the plaudits he received from the footballing world last night, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool are one of the sides that are interested in the Belgian forward.

Taking to X, he wrote: 'What an amazing performance of Loïs Openda during this first half. Belgian striker’s adapting perfectly with the type of play that fits with #RBLeipzig… The transfer market in Premier League already very hot on him, as #LFC. Wonderful talent.'

It's worth mentioning that the Reds have a good relationship with the German club having signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Naby Keita and Ibrahim Konate in recent years, as well as allowing Fabio Carvalho to spend a year at the club on loan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Openda is the latest in a long line of players to impress at Leipzig but he also has had experience in Ligue 1 with Lens, as well as the Belgian Pro League and the Eredivisie with Vitesse.

Last season he impressed in France with 21 games in the league and it prompted Leipzig to make him their most expensive signing at £39m (€45m) as he replaced the outgoing Christopher Nkunku who moved to Chelsea. He has continued his good form and has repaid the faith thus far, netting 13 times in 20 games including four in the Champions League.

So far this season, he's netted against Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Man City both home and away as well as managing a goal away at Red Star - he's certainly been impressive and is clearly a forward with a natural eye for goal.

For Liverpool, they already possess Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo for the central striking options - so it doesn't make much sense for the club to be interested in him.