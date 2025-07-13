When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Real Madrid are targeting another Liverpool player alongside their interest in Ibrahima Konate.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid are proving to be a real background headache for Liverpool at the moment as they continue to browse the Anfield ranks for new signings.

After already cherry-picking Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Spanish giants are now looking at other options on Merseyside. The most obvious link is Ibrahima Konate, especially with his contract due to expire next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they are now pursuing another of Liverpool’s key players but he will cost them big money if they are serious about a transfer this window.

Real Madrid ‘set sights’ on Alexis Mac Allister

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have ‘set their sights’ on signing Alexis Mac Allister to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season. Following the departure of Luka Modric, Los Blancos are searching for a solid midfielder to replace the club legend and Mac Allister, described as a ‘complete player’ by the outlet, seems to fit the bill.

The report claims that Madrid are looking for someone to provide quality and leadership in the engine room, which Mac Allister ‘fits the profile of perfectly’. Indeed, the Argentina international has become a fan favourite since signing for Liverpool and is one of their most reliable players across the pitch.

If Real Madrid want to snag a deal though, they are looking at a €100 million transfer fee set by the Premier League champions. Los Blancos reportedly consider the amount on the high end of the scale, which could complicate their pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Liverpool fans though, Mac Allister ‘seems happy and comfortable’ where he is and hasn’t indicated a desire to leave. His father and agent have also reportedly backed this up.

Real Madrid pushing for Ibrahima Konate

Fichajes has also reported some of the latest information on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Konate. The France international is now into the final 12 months of his contract and he is no closer to agreeing an extension at Anfield.

A report from over the weekend has claimed that Konate has rejected Liverpool’s latest offer to tie him down to a new deal. The Reds had reportedly tabled a contract running until 2030 but the centre-back has turned down their approach and is already eyeing his next move.

Konate has reportedly ‘told those close to him he wants to wear the Real Madrid shirt’ once his contract at Liverpool expires. This has left the Reds with ‘alarm bells’ ringing across the board, as they had identified the 26-year-old as a key part of the future of their backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been in talks with Konate for a while now over a new contract but progress has hit a roadblock. Discussions had initially halted as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk became the priorities, with their previous deals due to expire in June just gone.

According to Cadena Ser journalist Antón Meana, the Reds have now opened themselves up to the likelihood of a summer sale and have named their asking price for Konate.

“Those at Anfield do not rule out putting Konaté on the market this summer for around €50 million (£43m), if they see that he does not renew,” Meane said (relayed via Bernabéu Digital). “If that happens, the player will ask to negotiate with Real Madrid.”