Real Madrid make 'concrete' move for Liverpool star amid contract worries

Real Madrid | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The European champions want the Liverpool favourite.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold over a sensational move.

The right-back has entered the final year of his deal - alongside Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk - and the Spanish club are hoping to seize what would be an extraordinary transfer for the academy graduate who has been at the club since the age of six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, we reported in March that Madrid were monitoring the contract situation. And now months later, reports from BILD in Germany have claimed there have now been concrete moves made by Madrid, with Christian Falk claiming that there has been ‘contact’ with the player since last month over a potential deal.

It would certainly be a sensational move given that he is a boyhood Liverpool fan adored by the supporters. But the longer his contract situation goes unchecked the rumours will only continue to grow. Dani Carvajal, Madrid’s current right-back, shows no signs of slowing down at 32, and he even netted in the Champions League final in May as well as helping Spain to win the European Championships - but his deal expires next summer as well, which leaves the club in a sticky situation.

Given Alexander-Arnold has already made 310 appearances, he is well on his way to becoming a club legend, if it isn’t already. Winning every trophy available to him by the age of 24 at club level was an outstanding achievement and one that has solidified his status in English football.

Amid any exit talk, he previously told The Times that he wanted to stay at Liverpool for the duration of his career. “There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love.” He also added: “I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine.”

However, with Jurgen Klopp gone and no new deal agreed, there is a sense of concern from fans who will want an update sooner rather than later. They will also be worried about the temptations of joining international teammate Jude Bellingham as well as the newly-signed Kylian Mbappe at a club that is expected to dominate football for the foreseeable future.