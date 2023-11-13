Real Madrid willing to offer £70m to Liverpool to sign Jurgen Klopp favourite

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer transfer window saw Liverpool fight off the pressing advances from Saudi Arabia to sign Mohamed Salah. Al-Ittihad, who had already bought Fabinho from the Reds, made it their mission to prise the Egyptian winger from Anfield.

Fortunately for the fans, Liverpool were able to keep hold of Salah but there is a rising possibility that he could be playing his final season on Merseyside. Al-Ittihad offered record-breaking money for the 31-year-old and they will likely come in with another handsome amount next year. This might not be the only blockbuster bid Liverpool will have to consider, though.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as a 'natural replacement' for veteran Dani Carvajal, whose contract runs out in 2025. The Liverpool vice-captain's current terms are also due to expire that year, but the club have entered talks over a new contract.

After rising through the ranks to establish himself as one of his team's key players, it is unquestionable that Alexander-Arnold is one of the last people who Liverpool would consider selling. He was named deputy to Virgil van Dijk following the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, and his new role will surely pave the way to full-time captaincy in the near future.

Alexander-Arnold's name is heavily featured when discussing the best right-backs in the world. Naturally, with his rise to stardom, he is bound to attract attention from powerhouses like Real Madrid. According to the report, Los Blancos could be 'willing to put an offer of more than €80 million (£70m)' in for Liverpool's right-back.

It seems Carlo Ancelotti has also wanted to 'give his approval' to signing Alexander-Arnold. If the reports of interest from the European giants hold water, Liverpool will certainly want to lock in their vice-skipper's new terms and tie him down.

