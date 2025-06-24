Liverpool are on the verge of signing Milos Kerkez and it could mean that two players are granted permanent exits.

It's a transfer that will leave one member of Liverpool's squad wondering if their time is up.

With Milos Kerkez set to complete his move to Anfield today, there is uncertainty surrounding the current left-backs under contract. Kerkez is arriving as the long-term successor to Andy Robertson. The Hungary international is 10 years the junior of the Reds' current first-choice option. Robertson has been an outstanding servant since his arrival from Hull City for just £8 million. As bargains go, he is right up there, winning eight major trophies including the Champions League and two Premier Leagues.

But by his own admission, Robertson is not daft. He knows Liverpool have splashed out £40 million for Kerkez to play significant minutes during the title defence, even though he might not be first choice straight away. It's led to Robertson weighing up whether he should make a move to Atlético Madrid having entered the final year of his contract.

Yet if Robertson decides to stay on Merseyside then Kostas Tsimikas may be sold should there be a suitor. There will be no need to have three players for one full-back role.

Decision to make

And in truth, it's likely that another player will also see that he requires to depart the club on a permanent basis. Owen Beck is a year older than Kerkez and now sees his pathway blocked.

Beck has come through Liverpool's academy, having joined at under-13 level, and has made three senior appearances. One was in the Premier League when coming off the bench during a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in 2024. He had been recalled to Anfield in the middle of an eye-catching loan spell at Dundee, but was required for cover when both Robertson and Tsimikas were injured. The Wales under-21 international returned to Dundee and was named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.

Last season, Beck spent the campaign at Championship side Blackburn Rovers. He made national headlines when he was bitten by Milutin Osmajić in a goalless draw at Preston. Beck was bizarrely given a red card for his reaction, with Osamjic initially escaping punishment before being handed an eight-game ban.

Beck had a fine spell at Blackburn, making 26 appearances in all competitions and scoring once. He'd have played more if not for a hamstring injury suffered in February that recurred the following month.

Beck clearly displayed that he's good enough to make the grade in the second tier. His trajectory suggests he could well be a Premier League performer down the line. But as things stand, it might not be at Liverpool. As a result, the Reds may try to cash in and bank a fee that will help balance the books, especially when it comes to profit and sustainability rules. Beck counts as 'pure profit' during a summer when Liverpool are spending in excess of £200 million.

The 22-year-old has suitors in the Championship. Derby County are reportedly keen, with their manager John Eustace signing Beck when in charge of Blackburn.

‘Huge future in the game’

“Owen was exceptional, that is why he’s here,” Eustace said after a 1-0 win over Swansea City. “He’s a very young, talented player. He’s got other good young players around but also experience around him too. They want to help him and they’re always talking to him.

“He’s had a brilliant game against a couple of really tricky wingers today for Swansea. He dealt with them very well. He will have a huge future in the game, I am sure. We have really good competition at the club and Owen will learn a lot.

“He’s come from Liverpool, he had a good experience up in Scotland last year. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, he might be up and down at times, but we’re very fortunate he’s here.”

Newly-promoted Wrexham have also been linked with Beck. Per Transfermrkt, he is valued at around £1 million. Yet given how sporting director Richard Hughes has operated so far in the window, Liverpool could well squeeze more out of the buying club.