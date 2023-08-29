Liverpool fans will be relieved to be entering the final few days of the transfer window after the chaotic last few weeks they’ve had. One moment, they were celebrating two marquee signings to boost their midfield and perhaps their chances of a strong finish this season. The next, their captain has left for Saudi Arabia with their first choice No.6 in tow.

It’s not been an easy ride for the Reds this summer but there is still time left for more drama to unfold and one of the latest fear-inducing rumours to be spat out of the rumour mill is Mohamed Salah’s potential Anfield exit.

Just like with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Robert Firmino — as well as former Liverpool star Sadio Mané — Saudi Arabia has come knocking for the Egyptian king.

Al-Ittihad, the new club of Fabinho, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté — are determined to land Salah’s signature this summer. The Pro League side are reportedly willing to offer an eye-watering package that would make him the highest paid player in the world, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s gargantuan £1.3 million per week wage.

With just days left before the window closes, reports have been flying over where Salah’s future lies. Presenter Richard Keys has weighed in on the matter and believes regardless of the timeline, the winger is set for an Anfield departure.

“He’s definitely leaving Liverpool. I think we all agree on that. What we don’t know is when, but don’t be surprised if it’s this week,” he wrote on his website. “Or — perhaps everybody waits until the international break, but right now the deal to take him to the Saudi league is very much on.