Liverpool are one victory away from winning the Premier League title after a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Jason McAteer has insisted that this season’s Premier League is not weaker than in previous years as Liverpool close in on the title.

A 1-0 win over Leicester City has moved the Reds within three points of being crowned champions of England for the 20th time. After taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, Arne Slot is set to win the top-flight crown in his maiden year as head coach.

Manchester City have relinquished their position after winning the previous four titles. Arsenal finished runners-up in the previous two seasons but have failed to seriously challenge Liverpool and are poised to again finish as bridesmaids.

It has led to some trying to disparage Liverpool’s achievement. While former Kop midfielder Jason McAteer admitted that the football has been a ‘hard watch’ compared to other teams that have won the league, he pointed to the fact that Arsenal (Champions League), Manchester United, Tottenham (Europa League) and Chelsea (Europa Conference League) are all in European semi-finals.

What’s been said

Speaking on beIN Sport, McAteer said: “In the light of how Liverpool have performed in years gone by and the title-winning teams they have had - the Dalglish teams, the Paisley teams, the Fagan teams - you can argue this is no in the same bracket. It’s as not easy at time and not been a great watch at times. But they have beaten the Spanish champions, French champions, German champions.

“Over Europe, we have got an English team in the Champions League semi-final, two English teams in the Europa League semi-final and one in the Conference League semi-final. You’re saying the Premier League is not that strong yet we have got four teams in semi-finals of European competitions.

“Why have we got to demean the achievement by saying it’s not been a great year? It’s not Liverpool’s fault. Liverpool have only been beaten twice. They can only do what is put in front of them and they have done it.”

The controversial former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, who fronts the beIN Sport show, claimed that Slot would be a ‘mini-me’ of Erik ten Hag when appointed Liverpool manager. While Ten Hag has been axed from the Manchester United driving seat, Slot is on track to win Liverpool’s second Premier League since the Red Devils’ last triumph in 2013.

Liverpool are set to make additions in the summer to ensure they continue to challenge for silverware, having also been beaten in the Carabao Cup final at the hands of Newcastle United. But Keys has boldly predicted the Reds won’t win anything in the 2025-26 campaign he said: “It hasn’t been a vintage season. There has been no challenge and I’ll go further - Liverpool won’t win anything next season.”

Slot’s verdict

Regardless of what Keys and other detractors think, Slot insisted before the Leicester win that he does not care and only the table matters. The Anfield boss said: “Is it stronger than the season before or two or three seasons before? That’s up to everyone to debate. But during the week you saw Aston Villa, who are seventh, being so good and unfortunate not to go to extra time against Paris St-Germain, a team that together with Manchester City have unlimited amounts of money to spend.

“That could be an example of saying ‘yes, the Premier League is really good at the moment’. We also saw in the week what a team Newcastle is and the fact they played so well against us in the League Cup final is not a surprise anymore. So what a league we are in. I think it is stronger than ever.

“Arsenal don’t have to win the Champions League to prove the Premier League is by far the best and the most difficult league in the world. I don’t even think anyone can debate that. But others could come up with reasons why it isn’t as good as it was last season or the season before.

“The amount of points could be an argument. City, a few years ago, got 100 points and then Liverpool had 99. Was that the best Premier League there ever was or was it too easy for Liverpool and City to win their games? You can look at things whichever way you want. I don’t care how other people look at it. The only thing I care about is the league table. I like to look at it at the moment – and I hope I can still like to look at it after the next one, two, three, four, five or six games.”