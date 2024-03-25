Andy Robertson has urged Conor Bradley to remain consistent after seeing his Liverpool teammate put in 'one of the best full-back performances' he'd ever seen against Chelsea.

Bradley has long been tipped as a star of the future at Liverpool but shot into the public eye during the 4-1 win against Chelsea at the end of January. The 20-year-old grabbed a goal and two assists on an incredible night at Anfield and has gone from strength to strength since.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold enduring a tough time with injury issues, Bradley has been called upon to fill in regularly at right-back and has had to lean on some more experienced teammates for advice. Few on Merseyside will be more helpful than Robertson and the Scot believes consistency will be key in turning the youngster from exciting prospect to elite talent.

“The Chelsea at home performance is right up there with one of the best full-back performances I’ve seen,” Robertson told Sky Sports. “Not many people probably knew about him before it but that was a special performance and that’s why after that, what I was saying to him is ‘you need to be consistent now’.

"In that game, everything he did came of, even stuff he didn't mean. It was just one of them games but it's not always like that. Sometimes you get a difficult time from the winger, sometimes your passing isn't as crisp. Every time I’ve spoken to him it's ‘be as consistent as you can because that's what will get you success at the top level for a long time’.

“He has shown he has got the ability, he has shown he has got the attitude, he has everything to be a top, top full-back but what he needs is to do it week in, week out. That's what he's working on now, certain stuff that goes under the radar but still putting in good performances.

