Roberto Firmino has been linked with a Liverpool exit this summer, but Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand are not in favour of letting him go.

Firmino is being linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, with Juventus said to be expressing an interest.

Liverpool are in a tricky situation over the striker, who has just one year remaining on his contract as things stand.

The Reds risk losing the striker for nothing if they don’t sell him this summer or do not agree a new contract.

They must decide whether having Firmino for another year is more valuable than the reported £19million they could receive this year.

Jurgen Klopp has maintained he wants to keep Firmino, while Jamie Carragher told Football Daily: “I don’t think it’s a risk losing him for nothing.

“I have felt for a couple of years now that Firmino would see this contract out and move on for nothing.

“I think getting £19m or keeping Firmino next season, I would probably keep him. The situation Liverpool find themselves in, they don’t want to be caught short.

“I think Firmino will have a big role. Listen, Nunez might take time to settle and he is playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to a different league.

“So, I think Firmino could be really important this season and I think he might actually start the first few games of the season and I can imagine Nunez coming off the bench.’

“I am not quite sure about the Juventus links. Obviously, we have spent a lot of money on a striker and Juventus play a 4-3-3, if I am not mistaken, so I couldn’t see Firmino playing wide or going there to be an understudy.

“The links may be true, I don’t know, but I would keep him.”

Interestingly, Manchester United legend turned pundit Rio Ferdinand holds a similarly positive view of Firmino.

Asked on BT Sport whether Diogo Jota should play ahead of Firmino, he said: “You can’t talk about Firmino with any negativity I think, even if he hasn’t scored the goals that Mane and Salah have scored.

“ His importance to this team cannot be undervalued, the way he holds the ball up and brings others into play.

“He gets back into positions where defenders start creeping out and wondering if they should go with him, and he asks you that question.