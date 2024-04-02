Rival club are now 'racing' to beat Liverpool to sign major manager target

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield on March 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool's search for a new manager continues following the news that Xabi Alonso has committed his immediate future to Bayer Leverkusen. The former Reds midfielder is within touching distance of lifting the Bundesliga title with his side and he has confirmed he will be staying with the Black and Reds next season.

Alonso has been tipped to return to Anfield for months now but he has said he is in 'the right place' where he is currently. For now at least, Liverpool's primary target to replace Jurgen Klopp is off the table. They are currently exploring other options, including Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim, who is reportedly 'aware of the fact' he is firmly on the Reds' radar ahead of the season's closure.

A recent report from Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) claimed that the 39-year-old is not in a rush to make any big decisions yet, as he feels he has time ahead of him to secure a major European move. However, it also says that those close to Amorim believe he will be 'unlikely to resist' an offer from Liverpool if they choose to pursue him.

This seems to have lit a fire under opposition clubs though, as Barcelona are also linked with the Portuguese coach. According to a new update, the Catalan side are 'racing' to beat the likes of Liverpool and other interested clubs to Amorim's signature this year.

Industry figures had previously tipped Barca as the favourites to sign Amorim, with many expecting Alonso to return to one of his former clubs in Liverpool or Bayern Munich. Since the confirmation that he will be staying with Leverkusen, the narrative is wide open once again.

The Sporting boss has become a 'top choice' for a number of teams in Europe as he looks to guide the Portuguese side to another Primeira Liga title. Leões are currently top of the table on 68 points, with a one-point advantage and a game in-hand over title rivals Benfica.

