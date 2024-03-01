'I'd like to' - Roberto De Zerbi responds to Liverpool and Barcelona links
Roberto De Zerbi has responded to the reports linking him with a managerial switch this summer, including those to Liverpool.
The Italian is highly-regarded for his style of play and free-flowing football that helped Brighton to achieve European football for the first time in the club's history last season. It has meant his name has been frequently flagged in relation to any vacant potential managerial roles.
And one of those being Liverpool. His aggressive pressing and direct style of play would no doubt go hand-in-hand with the club's ethos and his Premier League experience may place him ahead of other targets, however, De Zerbi has refused to be swayed by any reports, claiming he is fully committed to the task at hand.
"I have only Brighton in my head." He said at his press conference ahead of Brighton's clash with Fulham tomorrow. "I have decided nothing and I'm under contract here. I'd like to finish the season in the best way with our young players. My focus is on Brighton, 100%".
Liverpool are linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Sporting's Ruben Amorim, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann as well as De Zerbi but a sporting director will likely be confirmed before a managerial replacement for Klopp is sought.
With a Europa League knockout tie with Roma to look forward to, De Zerbi clearly has his hands full. A win in that two-legged affair would no doubt be a huge achievement and would add to his growing legacy on the south coast. Despite a rocky patch of form in the league, they sit seventh and will be hoping to improve on just three wins in 10 games. However, there are plenty of tough games to come; they still have to face Liverpool (Anfield) Chelsea, Manchester City, Man United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Arsenal before the end of the season.