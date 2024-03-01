'I'd like to' - Roberto De Zerbi responds to Liverpool and Barcelona links

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had numerous injury issues this season

Roberto De Zerbi has responded to the reports linking him with a managerial switch this summer, including those to Liverpool.

The Italian is highly-regarded for his style of play and free-flowing football that helped Brighton to achieve European football for the first time in the club's history last season. It has meant his name has been frequently flagged in relation to any vacant potential managerial roles.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one of those being Liverpool. His aggressive pressing and direct style of play would no doubt go hand-in-hand with the club's ethos and his Premier League experience may place him ahead of other targets, however, De Zerbi has refused to be swayed by any reports, claiming he is fully committed to the task at hand.

"I have only Brighton in my head." He said at his press conference ahead of Brighton's clash with Fulham tomorrow. "I have decided nothing and I'm under contract here. I'd like to finish the season in the best way with our young players. My focus is on Brighton, 100%".

Liverpool are linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Sporting's Ruben Amorim, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann as well as De Zerbi but a sporting director will likely be confirmed before a managerial replacement for Klopp is sought.