Jamie Carragher has been proven right about Roberto Firmino following his comments on the striker during pre-season.

Roberto Firmino came into this season surrounded by uncertainty with his contract set to expire at the end of this season. The Brazilian was being linked with a move away from Anfield, with clubs reportedly trying to tempt Liverpool into selling the frontman, given his contract situation.

In the end, Jurgen Klopp decided to keep Firmino, and that was despite the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez, which was another factor behind the rumours of Firmino leaving.

There have been fresh reports Firmino could now be set for a new contract, with Football Insider claiming the Brazilian has been offered a new deal with reduced terms, but whether he accepts a deal or not, Firmino has already proven Jamie Carragher right with his form.

Carragher said back on August on Sky Sports: “I don’t think it’s a risk losing him for nothing. I have felt for a couple of years now that Firmino would see this contract out and move on for nothing.

“I think getting £19m or keeping Firmino next season, I would probably keep him. The situation Liverpool find themselves in, they don’t want to be caught short. I think Firmino will have a big role. Listen, Nunez might take time to settle and he is playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to a different league.

“So, I think Firmino could be really important this season and I think he might actually start the first few games of the season and I can imagine Nunez coming off the bench. I am not quite sure about the Juventus links. Obviously, we have spent a lot of money on a striker and Juventus play a 4-3-3, if I am not mistaken, so I couldn’t see Firmino playing wide or going there to be an understudy.

Jamie Carragher. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

“The links may be true, I don’t know, but I would keep him.”

Since then, Firmino has scored nine and assisted four in 21 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, and his form has been vital to save Liverpool from an even worse start to the season. Like Carragher predicted, it hasn’t been easy for Nunez as he adapts to the Premier League, despite scoring nine goals in 21 games, and Firmino has been a vital player to lean on in the Reds’ difficult period to start the season.

