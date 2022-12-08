A look at the contract situation surrounding Roberto Firmino amid doubts over his Liverpool future.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino faces an uncertain future ahead of his current deal expiring.

The Brazilian frontman has been at Anfield since 2015, playing a significant role in the club’s success across the last seven years. But he is now 31 years of age, and Liverpool face a big decision over whether to keep him around as they look to reduce the age of the current squad over the coming years.

Though, good form this season has complicated what might have been a more straightforward decision for the Reds, and here we have rounded up the latest.

Firmino contract

Firmino has around seven months remaining on his current contract, which expires at the end of the current season.

The veteran last signed an extension in 2018, and he is now approaching the end of that five-year deal. if nothing changes between now and January, Firmino will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January 1.

He would then join said club for free at the end of the season, though Liverpool can prevent that by agreeing a new contract before the striker agrees a deal elsewhere.

Good form and complications

Heading into this season, it seemed likely Liverpool would allow Firmino to leave in Janaury or the end of the season, given the productivity of the team as a whole and the big-money signing of Darwin Nunez.

But since then, Nunez has shown some signs of teething issues as he gets used to a new league, and Liverpool as a whole have struggled. In the meantime, Firmino has scored nine goals in 21 games across all competitions this season, assisting a further four.

That’s form that will impress Jurgen Klopp, and it could convince the club to offer a new deal.

What has Klopp said?

After Firmino was left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad recently, Klopp said talks were ongoing over the possibility of a new contract.

The Liverpool forward has scored seven goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this term - already two more goals than he scored in the whole of last season.

He said: “Normal conversations are happening as well, so we will see what happens there.”

Latest report

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Liverpool are willing to offer Firmino a new deal,. but they expect the Brazilian to agree a reduced wage.

The Reds are said to want to keep the striker, but at 31 years of age, they are willing to commit the £180,000-per-week they currently pay. With that in mind, they are said to be offering a reduced wage.