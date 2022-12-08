Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached out to a Liverpool teammate during the World Cup in Qatar.

Two Liverpool stars are keeping in touch at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite being temporary enemies.

It’s an unusual situation, while the same can be said about the other Liverpool star representing England - Jordan Henderson. But it’s Alexander-Arnold who has decided to reach across into the France setup, sending a text to Konate.

The Liverpool centre-back told the media: “This rivalry has existed for a long time, in U16 I played England and it was a different match. This rivalry has existed since the dawn of time. Alexander-Arnold sent me a message saying ‘see you Saturday my brother’ because I am very close to him.”

Liverpool will get at least one of their stars back on Saturday, but it’s good to see their stars not falling out over the renewal of the rivalry, or at least not yet. The winner of the clash will go on to the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of Portugal and Morocco.

On the other side of the bracket, Argentina will take on Netherlands for a spot in the last four, while Brazil are taking on Croatia, creating the possibility of one side of the semi-finals being South American, and the other European.