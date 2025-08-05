Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the September 1 transfer deadline | Getty Images

Liverpool are still hoping to complete a deal for Alexander Isak this summer after seeing a bid rejected for the striker last week

Liverpool ended their pre-season preparations with two wins over Spanish side Athletic Club on Monday night.

After winning the Premier League last season, the Reds kick off their competitive season against Crystal Palace at Wembley in the Community Shield on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles earned their spot in the one-off season opener with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final back in May.

The Premier League campaign gets underway on August 15, with the Reds kicking the action off at home to Bournemouth. Liverpool have made several signings ahead of the new campaign but their business is not yet complete.

Liverpool prepared to return with another Alexander Isak bid

One key target being eyed by the Reds is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. The Reds expressed their interest last month before signing Ekitike and followed that up with a formal bid last week.

It is not clear how much the offer was, with differing reports claiming it was between £110m to £130m. The bid was rejected but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are prepared to return with another bid if Newcastle open the doors to a sale.

He told DAZN Football: "Liverpool are still there, Liverpool are still trying but this deal completely depends on Newcastle.

"If Newcastle in the next days, or weeks, are able to find a top striker - a replacement for Isak - then the second point, if they open the doors to the exit of the player, Liverpool will be ready.

"Liverpool are ready, they had a bid rejected last week. But Liverpool would be prepared to return with a new proposal. That is not an issue.

"Liverpool are ready to go for Alexander Isak. It depends on Newcastle and on their negotiations to bring in a new striker, so that's the domino. Isak is waiting, he wants to go to Liverpool. There is no problem on the agreement with the player. It is club to club but it is in the hands of Newcastle."

Newcastle will ‘cash in’ on Alexander Isak if they sign Benjamin Sesko

talkSPORT have reported that Newcastle are ready to ‘reluctantly cash in’ on Isak if they can complete a deal for Benjamin Sesko. The Magpies made a club record bid of up to £78.5m for the RB Leipzig striker, who is also the subject of interest from Manchester United.

Newcastle had seen an initial bid rejected over the weekend but if the second offer is accepted and Sesko joins Newcastle, it would clear the path for Isak to join the Reds - providing the clubs can agree a fee.

Isak has told Newcastle he wants to explore a move away from the club and did not attend the team’s pre-season tour and last week was back at former club Real Sociedad as he trained alone before returning to the north east. He went to the club’s training ground on Monday but was not joined by the rest of the squad, who were given a day off after returning from tour.