Virgil van Dijk has come in for criticism for his defending during Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Virgil van Dijk was slammed by Roy Keane for his role in Manchester United’s opener against Liverpool.

Liverpool fell to a hugely disappointing defeat to rivals United on Monday night, putting in a sub-standard performance at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were a long way from their best as United run riot to bounce back from their disappointing start to the campaign.

Liverpool, by consequence, remain winless after the first three games of their season, and they are already seven points behind Arsenal at the top.

The clash was the seventh successive competitive game in which Liverpool have gone behind, and the Reds were very poor at the back.

Van Dijk, in particular, struggled, and he spent most of the game getting screamed at by James Milner for his performance.

For the first United goal, scored by Jadon Sancho, van Dijk was stood yards away from the winger, who was inside the Liverpool box, lining up a shot.

Instead of approaching Sancho to make the block, he stood off, standing in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he attempted to make a block.

It was a strange piece of defending and one that brought criticism from United legend Roy Keane at half time.

Van Dijk struggled at Old Trafford

Keane said on Sky Sports: “I think he’s been sloppy this season. Van Dijk, he has got to get out. He has not moved his feet.”

Van Dijk has struggled a little so far this season, and he is part of a Liverpool side that has struggled defensively across their first three games.

There’s no doubting the Dutchman’s talent, but he - and indeed many of his teamates - need to step up and quickly if Liverpool want to put together another title bid.