Liverpool earned a 3-2 victory over Southampton but had to battle from behind.

Russell Martin rued Southampton’s defending as ‘so bad’ for the goals they conceded in their defeat by Liverpool.

The Reds had to battle to earn a 3-2 victory over the Premier League’s basement side at St Mary’s and moved eight points clear the the summit of the table. Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead in the 30th minute when he profited on Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s poor throw that put his defence under pressure.

To their credit, the hosts battled back and levelled in the 42nd minute through Adam Armstrong at the second bite of the cherry after having his penalty saved by Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Then 11 minutes into the second half, Mateus Fernandes put Southampton ahead.

However, Liverpool hit back when Mo Salah latched on to Ryan Gravenberch’s through ball and poked beyond McCarthy. Then in the 81st minute, the Reds had their own penalty after Yukinari Sugawara handled inside the Saints’ area - and Salah kept his cool to slot home and ensure Arne Slot’s men moved further clear of second-place Manchester City ahead of their seismic meeting at Anfield next weekend.

And St Mary’s boss Martin was left disappointed that Liverpool’s goals were gifted to them rather than producing a ‘moment of magic. Via the Southern Daily Echo, Martin said: "My overriding feeling is just frustration and disappointment at the goals we concede. It's so poor. We're playing against a team with such quality and if they produce a moment of magic or score a brilliant team goal, you can accept it a bit more.

"The quality of the goals we concede is so bad, so bad. I felt that I enjoyed the performance, we looked like a threat and much better than we did at Wolves. We defended really well in big numbers a lot of the time, playing against the best team in the league and limiting them to shots from outside the box.

"I asked the guys to play quickly as much as we could and then it's the wrong time to do that because Liverpool have so many players in our final third. We need to take the sting out of the game but that's on me because I've asked them to do that and I need to make it even clearer when and where to do that.

"Panic sets in and we mishit a clearance. It should probably go off the pitch. With the second goal, Alex McCarthy hasn't played a lot of games at the moment. We can talk all day about the goals but we had some really good moments and most come from playing and taking the ball. The lads just have to keep on going."