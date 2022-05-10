Sadio Mane has already told Liverpool what he wants amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Sadio Mane continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield, but there is some encouragement for Liverpool in the form of his past comments.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent days.

Mane has been a sensation since arriving at Anfield in 2016 from Southampton, scoring 88 Premier League goals for the club in that time.

But his contract is set to come to an end at the end of next season, and that puts Liverpool in a difficult position.

If they are not going to offer the 30-year-old a new deal, or if Mane doesn’t want to sign one, they will likely have to sell him this summer.

And that has brought transfer links aplenty, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona all linked this week.

The prospect of landing Mane on a cut-price deal is an attractive prospect for Europe’s top clubs, and Liverpool could face a battle to keep hold of him after concentrating their efforts on tying Mohamed Salah down to a new deal.

Salah is also out of contract next season, and he has become the priority for Liverpool at Mane’s expense.

Talks are expected to take place, but it’s unclear what Mane’s stance will be given how late Liverpool have come to the table.

We do, however, have some encouraging quotes from 2019, when Mane made it clear what his intentions are, or at least were back then.

“Of course I want to be a legend not only for Liverpool but also in the Premier League story, and that is one of my targets,” he said at the time. “I will do everything possible to achieve everything possible.

Mane has been linked with an Anfield exit

“Reaching 100 games means a lot to me. To play this many games for a club like Liverpool is incredible.

“Like I have always said, I am very happy to play for this club and every single day I am enjoying being here and trying to do everything to win something for this club.“