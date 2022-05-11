Sadio Mane reveals transfer stance as Liverpool urged to make £17m decision

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed he is ‘obviously very happy’ at Anfield as speculation linking him with a summer move to Bayern Munich continues to grow.

The Senegalese international has become a firm favourite on the Kop after helping the Reds to the Premier League title, Champions League and Carabao Cup since he made a £37million move from Southampton in July 2016.

His match-winning strike against Aston Villa on Tuesday night took his Reds tally to 119 goals in 266 games in all competitions and boosted his side’s hopes of reclaiming the Premier League title.

His form on Merseyside has led to speculation Bundesliga giants Bayern are keen to take the forward to Germany at the end of the season when he enters the final year of his current deal.

Barcelona are also said to be considering a move for the former Southampton star.

Speaking after the win at Villa Park, Mane told Sky Sports he is happy with life at Liverpool as he looks to add more trophies to his haul.

When asked if he was happ, he said: “Yeah, sure, when we won the trophies I think I was more happy.

“But I think I just try to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my team-mates. I think it is all about the team or nothing, the boys make it easier for me so I am obviously very happy.”

Mane’s performance against Steven Gerrard’s side also won the backing of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who described the 30-year-old as “a fantastic, world-class player”.

He said: “He’s a machine, I told him after the game. (He’s a) massive player, his physicality is brutal. The mix of technique, desire and physicality.

“You can see (he has) a few yards in the legs, we can see it to be honest. He’s a fantastic, world-class player.”

Former Anfield favourite urges Reds to move for ‘interesting’ Bundesliga striker

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamman has urged his old club to make a move for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic during the summer transfer window.

The Austrian international has scored 22 goals since his club returned to the Bundesliga in 2020 and is rated at around £17million.

Kalajdzic has been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United and he seems likely to leave the Bundesliga after he reportedly rejected a new contract last month.

The 6ft 7inches striker would provide a departure from Jurgen Klopp’s famed style of player - but that has not stopped Hamann urging his former club from considering a move for the powerful frontman.

He told TalkSPORT: “Liverpool’s recruitment has been spot on. I’m sure they’ve got one or two players in the pipeline that they’re looking at.

“It’s always important to have competition in the squad, that you bring players in and freshen it up.