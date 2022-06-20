Sadio Mane is primed to join Bayern Munich while Liverpool also face losing Mo Salah next summer.

Sadio Mane is edging closer to leaving Liverpool.

The winger is poised to complete a switch to Bayern Munich for up to £35 million, which will bring the curtain down on his six-year Anfield career.

Mane demands

Mane, 30, has won every trophy possible with the Reds and helped re-establish the club at the pinnacle of European football.

But now he’s set for a new chapter in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool were unable to agree a new contract with Mane, with his deal expiring in 2023.

The Mirror reports that the Senegal international wanted wages of around £400,000-per-week to commit his future to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And at Bayern, he’s said to net around £360,000-a-week.

Such a salary would have made him by far Liverpool’s top earner, with Virgil van Dijk currently on £220,000-per-week after penning a new contract last summer.

Salah impasse

Jurgen Klopp with Mo Salah after Liverpool’s draw against Tottenham. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What’s more, The Mirror also claims that the Reds have ‘gone as far as they can’ in negotiation with Mo Salah over a fresh deal.

Salah, who plundered 31 goals last season, is also out of contract next summer and talks remain at an impasse.

The winger also wants around £400,000-a-week, which Liverpool are not willing to deliver.