Sadio Mane is edging closer to leaving Liverpool.
The winger is poised to complete a switch to Bayern Munich for up to £35 million, which will bring the curtain down on his six-year Anfield career.
Mane demands
Mane, 30, has won every trophy possible with the Reds and helped re-establish the club at the pinnacle of European football.
But now he’s set for a new chapter in the Bundesliga.
Liverpool were unable to agree a new contract with Mane, with his deal expiring in 2023.
The Mirror reports that the Senegal international wanted wages of around £400,000-per-week to commit his future to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
And at Bayern, he’s said to net around £360,000-a-week.
Such a salary would have made him by far Liverpool’s top earner, with Virgil van Dijk currently on £220,000-per-week after penning a new contract last summer.
Salah impasse
What’s more, The Mirror also claims that the Reds have ‘gone as far as they can’ in negotiation with Mo Salah over a fresh deal.
Salah, who plundered 31 goals last season, is also out of contract next summer and talks remain at an impasse.
The winger also wants around £400,000-a-week, which Liverpool are not willing to deliver.
However, it’s believed that the Reds are confident Salah will not ‘down tools’ if he is to leave Merseyside on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.