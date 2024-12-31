Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool will host a struggling Manchester United at Anfield in their first match of 2025.

While Liverpool’s latest result against West Ham extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table, others around them will not be celebrating their form as the new year rolls in.

This season has already brought a barrage of shock results as we reach the halfway point. From Manchester City falling 14 points behind the title race, to Nottingham Forest entering 2025 in second place. Chelsea, who were only recently Liverpool’s closest title competitors, have now slipped ten points adrift of the top spot. Meanwhile, frustrations at Old Trafford have continued even after the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United had been close to parting ways with their Dutch manager last season but an emphatic FA Cup triumph secured his safety. However, after recording their worst ever Premier League finish, United are on track for another miserable Premier League season.

The English heavyweights are currently a shell of the club the world knows so well. United have just six wins and 22 points on the board so far this season and currently sit way down in a worrying 14th place. The Red Devils finished eighth last term, their worst Premier League season on record since David Moyes in 2013/14. Based on the way things have been going so far, United are on track for an even worse season and new manager Rúben Amorim has addressed the absolute worst case scenario.

After United wrapped up their year with a 2-0 loss to Newcastle at home, the boss was asked whether he felt United had fallen into a relegation battle.

“I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans,” Amorim told BBC Sport, before continuing to address the wider media. “It is also my fault. The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.”

United conceded 18 goals throughout December, the most in a single month since March 1964. They will see out 2024 in their lowest position at the end of a year since 1989 when they were 15th — they eventually finished the season in 13th place.

After three consecutive defeats, seven goals conceded and none scored, things aren’t about to get any easier for United in the new year. Their first match of 2025 will be a visit to Anfield to take on leaders Liverpool, followed by an FA Cup clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

As things stand, Amorim’s side are just four places above the bottom three and seven points ahead of Ipswich Town, who ended their year by beating Chelsea 2-0.