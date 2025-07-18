Saudi Arabia club willing to offer Liverpool star £400,000 per week to leave Anfield

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal are willing to offer a mammoth deal to sign this Liverpool star.

Liverpool are plotting their next big move in this already busy transfer window, with a new striker now the club’s priority.

This week has been one for shock updates as far as the Reds are concerned, with huge news on both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike coming to light in the last few days.

Liverpool are eager to bolster their front line with the addition of a reliable centre-forward, and the two mentioned players are at the top of the shortlist as things stand. With heavy interest shown in both Isak and Ekitike, all signs are pointing to Darwin Nunez leaving the club.

Amid the ongoing exit links, Liverpool could be presented with the opportunity to make back the majority of what they paid for the Uruguayan when they signed him from Benfica in 2022.

Saudi Arabia are in for Darwin Nunez

According to Empire of the Kop, Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal are preparing an offer to bring Nunez to the Pro League this summer. This update comes following news from Fabrizio Romano that Napoli have withdrawn their interest in signing Nunez.

“Napoli have informed Liverpool tonight that Darwin Nunez deal can be considered off,” Romano wrote on social media earlier this week. “Napoli will sign Lucca as new striker despite Nunez opening doors to the move, fee considered too high. Nunez still expected to leave LFC this summer with Saudi clubs and more keen.”

Now, Al-Hilal are prepared to swoop in with a mammoth offer than will surely suit both Liverpool and Nunez’s needs.

The EOTK report claims that the Riyadh club have ‘made contact’ for the striker and are willing to pay him the mammoth salary of €20-25 million (£17.2-21.6m) per year, which breaks down to more than £415,000 per week.

As well as their staggering salary offer, Al-Hilal are also open to paying Liverpool exactly what they are asking for as a transfer fee to get the deal over the line.

Liverpool latest with Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak

David Ornstein recently dropped the major news that Liverpool were sounding out a potential record £120 million deal for Isak.

In an eye-popping update for The Athletic, Ornstein reported that the Premier League champions have ‘communicated their interest’ to strike such a deal. It is worth noting that Liverpool have not yet submitted a formal offer to the Magpies, though. But since this update, rumours are accelerating once again.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds have seen a bid rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitike. However, there have been no issues negotiations personal terms, as the player is eager to join the ranks at Anfield.

“Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said yes Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants LFC,” Romano posted.

