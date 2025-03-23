Andy Robertson of Scotland reacts after Giannis Konstantelias of Greece (not pictured) scored their sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A/B Play-offs Second Leg match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park on March 23, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson suffered Nations League relegation with Scotland

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson suffered Nations League relegation with Scotland as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Greece at Hampden Park on Sunday evening.

Steve Clarke’s side had won 1-0 in the reverse leg on Thursday as they looked to keep their spot in Nations League A. However they will start their next Nations League campaign a tier down after defeat on Sunday.

Giannis Konstantelias swept home the opening goal for the visitors after 20 minutes and the lead was doubled just before half time as Konstantinos Karetsas fired past Craig Gordon. The game was over as a contest just after the restart as Christos Tzolis netted a third Greece goal on 46 minutes.

After the game, the finger of blame was pointed at Robertson for the second Greece goal as he left Karetsas free on the left-hand side of the box as he looked to close down Konstantelias but was unable to stop the pass as Karetsas produced a classy finish into the far corner.

Scottish media rate Robertson

After the game, Robertson received a 5/10 rating from the Edinburgh Evening News, who wrote of the Liverpool man: “Drilled an early effort wide after McTominay's shot was saved. Unable to influence much going forward.”

The Scotsman also rated his performance as 5/10 as they pointed to the second goal from the visitors. They described the loss as ‘humbling’ for Scotland and wrote of the Liverpool man’s display: “Offered an outlet on the left when Scotland went forward, but was poor in stopping the cross that led to the opening goal and left Karetsas for the all-important second.”

The National gave him a 4/10, as they also found fault with his defending for the second goal: “Greece wonderkid Karetsas suggested he could trouble Robertson, unfortunately for Scotland, the 17 -year-old was right. Robertson was locked into a defensive role and unable to race forward and cause problems in the opposite direction. Raced to shut down free man Konstantelias but left Karetsas free to slam home second for Greece.”

What next for Robertson?

That outing was his final for Scotland during the international break as he now prepares to return to Liverpool ahead of Premier League games with Everton and Fulham. The Reds will be aiming to wrap up the Premier League title upon their return to action as they sit 12 points clear of Arsenal and will be keen to keep well ahead of the Gunners with nine games remaining in the season.

Speaking about his form for Liverpool this season, Robertson said last week: “I look back on the eight years I’ve had at Liverpool and think I’ve been the starting left-back at the club. That is something I am very proud of, within myself. Eventually, your time comes. But I don’t think my time is up yet. Whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone else in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.

“Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven’t covered myself in glory. But I also think that other things have been blown way out of proportion. I think for the last couple of months the performance levels have been there for me, they have been there for the team. When you look back on all the games, I’ve had a relatively good season and one thing people can say about me is that I’ve always been pretty consistent. But when you make a couple of mistakes, that aren’t always necessarily put towards you, then people talk.”