Arne Slot’s side have been in great form, winning nine of their 10 games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s opening two months of the season has been hugely impressive as they top the Premier League table after seven games.

One sole defeat - in all competitions - to Nottingham Forest is the only stain on their brilliant record as they are able to boast wins in the EFL Cup over West Ham United and victories over AC Milan and Bologna in the UEFA Champions League. Standout performances have come across the board as new manager Arne Slot has been consistent with his line-up, making few changes.

With the most clean sheets in the league and the fifth-highest goals it is clear they are thriving at both ends of the pitch. Given the international break has disrupted club football again, we’ve decided to review the player ratings - courtesy of WhoScored - to see which players have been their ‘best’ performers across the league so far (minimum of five appearances).

12th: Cody Gakpo - 6.50

The Dutchman has had to play second fiddle to the in-form Luis Diaz in the league, starting games in the EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League - but his overall rating should rise with more game time.

11th: Andy Robertson - 6.68

Perhaps a harsh rating, Robertson has been far better than he was last season, showing moments that we associate with him at left-back such as making flying overlapping runs. His best days are behind him but he remains a key starter.

10th: Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.82

One player who hasn’t hit the heights of the other starters, the Hungarian has had some bright moments but has often been least effective performer in midfield. Harvey Elliott may be given an opportunity to impress when he returns from injury.

9th: Alexis Mac Allister - 6.97

One of Liverpool’s most consistent players, he has quietly gone about his role and is no doubt a key cog in Slot’s system.

8th: Diogo Jota - 6.97

Having been given the starting berth over Darwin Nunez, Jota has been crucial with his link-up play and movement and he was overdue a goal when he netted the winner against Crystal Palace, but he could - and maybe should - have had two more.

7th: Alisson Becker - 7.04

His injury was the big blow from the win at the weekend and the news he will miss potentially up to a month out could be detrimental. Alisson has remained a consistent figure as one of the best in Europe.

6th: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.14

Finding joy in this new system, Alexander-Arnold has also been more defensively sound as well as continuing to be a threat going forward. Still more to come, but it has been a strong start.

5th: Ibrahima Konate - 7.19

Since coming into the side at half-time in the opening game against Ipswich Town, he hasn’t left the starting line-up. Consistent, powerful and reliable, he has been the bedrock, alongside Van Dijk, as they have totalled the most clean sheets so far this season.

4th: Ryan Gravenberch - 7.23

Perhaps Liverpool’s best player this season overall, Gravenberch has been a pillar of consistency and he has taken to the new adopted deep-lying midfield role with great aplomb and he has been a real joy to watch.

3rd: Virgil van Dijk - 7.35

Back to his best? Van Dijk has been brilliant at the back and has barely put a foot wrong across the season so far. If he continues in this rich vein of form Liverpool will certainly be contesting for major honours come May.

2nd: Luis Diaz - 7.55

With talk of a potential move away in the summer, Diaz has hit back at critics by making a flying start by netting five in seven games. His clinical ability has greatly improved and it has been key to their good start.

Who else? Salah remains the absolute pinnacle of consistent quality in attack and has four goals and four assists in seven games. He looks set for another high-scoring campaign.