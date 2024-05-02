The latest reports have made Feyenoord’s Arne Slot the new clear favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager this year. When the German bids farewell to Anfield, the Reds will enter a new era and there are a lot of uncertainties over which players will stay, and who will take this as their sign to pursue a new challenge away from Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah’s potential exit is one of the main talking points right now but other players have also been linked with moves away once the season ends. One of the latest names to appear on the rumoured departure list is Joe Gomez, which amplifies Liverpool’s need to recruit new defensive options in the summer.

According to Anfield Watch, Gomez is ‘open to a fresh challenge’ and a return to London is reportedly the preference if he is to leave the club. The 26-year-old is not looking to force a move away from Anfield but he has informed the club that he would like them to ‘listen to any reasonable offers’ from interested parties.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Gomez following the January window, with the Daily Mail recently reporting their interest in the London-born star. His exit would certainly be a big miss for Liverpool, who have relied on his versatility massively this season amid their injury woes to the backline.

Gomez, a centre-back by trade, has often operated at right-back but in the absence of both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas this term, he has stepped up at left-back as well.

Gomez has been with Liverpool since 2015, when he signed from Charlton Athletic for £3.5 million. His current contract runs until 2027 and the report claims that the Reds ‘will not price him out of a move’, and he could be sold for a fee ‘not far off his Expected Transfer Valuation of £22 million’.

