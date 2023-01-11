Serie A side plan to ‘fend off’ interest from Liverpool in €30m World Cup star

Jurgen Klopp’s side are preparing for their next Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The January transfer window has been open for almost two weeks now and the number of big deals being dones across English football is starting to pick up.

Liverpool were first out of the traps in the market when they brought in Cody Gakpo for €50 million from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the window and reports suggest they could now be targeting one of the Dutch stars’ World Cup teammates. Per a report from GOAL, Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has spoken publicly about rumoured interest from Anfield but so has his club - Serie A side Atalanta.

The 24-year old said: “I saw the links and stories about Liverpool — nice to see that but I’m 100 percent focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here.” Meanwhile, Atalanta Sporting director Tony D’Amico, speaking to Sky Sport Italia, said: “There’s nothing concrete with Liverpool: we welcome the interest, but he’s one of our players” and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has previously said: “Koopmeiners won’t move in January.”

Koopmeiners has been with the Serie A club since August 2021 when they signed him from AZ Alkmaar for a fee of €12 million. His value has increased significantly since then, more than doubling according to football statistics site Transfermarkt who currently value him at €30 million.

The midfielder has made 16 appearances for Atalanta this season, scoring five goals in all competitions, and also featured in all six of The Netherlands FIFA World Cup fixtures in Qatar. He has won 15 caps for his country and scored one international goal since 2020.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with moves to strengthen in midfield during this transfer window with multiple players having previously been linked. It is believed that England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham remains the top target at Anfield however any potential deal for the 19-year old looks more likely to be completed in the summer rather than in the current window.