Liverpool shook up the transfer market this week when they swooped in for Chelsea’s top priority transfer target Moisés Caicedo. The Blues have been linked to the Brighton midfielder for the whole of the summer window but Jurgen Klopp’s side pounced with a shock bid that would have shattered the British record.

Liverpool slapped an eye-watering £111 million on the table in a huge attempt to hijack Chelsea’s efforts to sign Caicedo. The two clubs agreed on the fee but after being scheduled for a medical on Merseyside, the 21-year-old turned down the move and made it clear that he only wanted to leave Brighton if it was for a move to Chelsea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Liverpool could be double stung by the Blues as they have taken the lead in the race for Roméo Lavia. The Reds have been working long and hard to try and get a deal over the line with Southampton and have had multiple bids rejected. And despite pretty much always looking the favourites to snap Lavia up, Chelsea are now in pole position.

According to Sky Sports, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are ‘close to an agreement’ with the Saints, who have made it clear they are standing firm on their £50 million asking price. The Blues made a £48 million bid earlier this week after Liverpool had three of their own knocked back, the latest worth £45 million.

Both teams remain heavily interested in signing the 19-year-old Southampton star and Liverpool are expected to hold further talks over bringing him to Anfield.