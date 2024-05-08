Barcelona’s name continues to crop up linking Darwin Nuñez with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

It’s a report that has garnered more speculation after Nuñez international teammate and Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo, was spotted with him during some time off this week. Despite an improved season in front of goal, Nuñez has continued to face strong judgement in light of the club struggling at the back end of this season.

While Nuñez has, somewhat unfairly, taken the brunt of the criticism in the fallout of a quadruple collapse, it has led to rumours and reports of a move away. One of those potential destinations emerging is Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet SPORT, there is still nothing decided between Barcelona and the future of Lewandowski but the great relationship between Araujo and Nuñez could increase the possibility of the striker moving to Spain.

Lewandowski is now 35 and has two more years left on his current deal. And while he isn’t in his prime anymore, he has still netted a very impressive 24 goals and provided nine assists in 45 games. He also has 57 goals in 91 appearances. For the Liverpool forward, he was previously a key target for Barca while at Benfica.

If he endures another difficult season then he could opt for a change of scenery away from the heavy criticism in England. After all, he has already taken to social media to remove all Liverpool photos which could be signs that the backlash is getting to him.