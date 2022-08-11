Liverpool have made the decision to tie Harvey Elliott down to a new contract, and it sends a clear signal over the Jarrod Bowen links.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Jarrod Bowen this summer, but there has been a fresh twist.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, aside from their club-record deal to sign Darwin Nunez.

One player Liverpool have been regularly linked with is West Ham United star Bowen, who has been excellent since his move to the Hammers two years ago.

Bowen stood out at Hull City, scoring 52 times in 124 league appearances, and he has continued his fine form under David Moyes.

The forward has scored 21 times in 88 Premier League appearances so far, playing a key role in West Ham’s success over the last couple of years.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with Bowen, and especially not when you take into account Jurgen Klopp’s verdict of the winger.

Last season, Klopp said: “I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”

And he then commented on the forward again after Liverpool took on West Ham for a second time, adding: “Bowen, what a player he became! Unbelievable. We saw him as well at Hull and he was really good at that time.

“I’m not sure a lot of people expected this jump, but unbelievable player.”

Those comments have seen transfer rumours aplenty concerning Liverpool and Bowen, but it seems the Reds have made their decision.

Klopp has been resistant to more incomings this summer, and he has now thrown his weight behind young creative talent Harvey Elliott.

Elliott was excellent last season ahead of picking up a serious injury, and he already looks sharp after returning from his injury setback.

As a reward, Liverpool have tied Elliott down to new terms, with the forward signing until 2027.

Speaking after the deal, Klopp said via the club’s official website: “There is so much to like about this.

Elliott is set for fresh terms

“For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool FC.

“For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What’s not to like?

“Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player.

“It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

“Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us.”